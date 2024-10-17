Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Invests $33,000 in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 80,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 19,682 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $365,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

PULS opened at $49.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.63. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $49.81.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

