Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Makes New Investment in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the second quarter worth $1,809,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 109.3% in the second quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 170,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 88,965 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $807,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $859,000. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $682,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Portfolio Manager Mathew Kirschner purchased 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,427.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,427.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $14.16 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

