Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Sells 1,069 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Interval Partners LP boosted its position in shares of CSX by 849.0% in the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 5,118,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579,344 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,430,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,089,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 3,243.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,192,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of CSX by 38.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,749,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,917,000 after buying an additional 1,884,998 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.19.

Shares of CSX opened at $35.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.99.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

