Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Sells 96 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. cut its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,793,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,731,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,333 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,341,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,208,593,000 after acquiring an additional 867,180 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 63.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $510,467,000 after acquiring an additional 600,215 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth $161,300,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,138,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $706,822,000 after purchasing an additional 405,694 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $358.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $350.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.56. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $384.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.79.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

