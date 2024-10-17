Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Takes Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $358,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 291,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,459,000 after acquiring an additional 129,977 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 15,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $94.46 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.96 and its 200 day moving average is $88.17. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

