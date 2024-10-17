Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.91 and traded as low as $14.81. Toshiba shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 2,800 shares.
Toshiba Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.91.
About Toshiba
Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.
