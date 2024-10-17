Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Insider Purchases C$1,310,416.77 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 134,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.72 per share, with a total value of C$1,310,416.77.

On Friday, August 30th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 279,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,624,748.30.

Total Energy Services stock opened at C$9.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$7.36 and a 1-year high of C$10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$371.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.02.

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$213.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$196.00 million. Total Energy Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 7.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 2.0517598 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Total Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

