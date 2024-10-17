Totally (LON:TLY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.91 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.55 ($0.10). Totally shares last traded at GBX 7.75 ($0.10), with a volume of 104,439 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on shares of Totally in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73. The company has a market capitalization of £14.74 million, a P/E ratio of -387.50 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.91.

In related news, insider Bob Forsyth acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,587.36). 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Totally plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Elective Care, and Corporate Wellbeing segments. The company provides urgent treatment centres which manages front door to A&E departments; NHS 111, GP out of hours services; and clinical assessment services providing telephonic access to multidisciplinary teams of clinicians, and acute visiting services as part of an integrated care system.

