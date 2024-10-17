Traveka Wealth LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.4% of Traveka Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 60.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 22,603 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 83,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $3,741,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,106,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,361,837.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $165.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.76 and its 200-day moving average is $168.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.76.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

