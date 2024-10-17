Truist Financial Corp Acquires 1,026 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,076 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AECOM were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of AECOM by 4,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
AECOM Stock Up 1.0 %
ACM stock opened at $107.22 on Thursday. AECOM has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $108.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,191.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17.
AECOM Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -977.78%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACM. StockNews.com cut shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.86.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACM
About AECOM
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AECOM
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.