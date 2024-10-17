Truist Financial Corp Acquires 1,488 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 436.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 103.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $191.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.72. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.60 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of -375.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total value of $260,739.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,806 shares in the company, valued at $19,224,950.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael J. Rich sold 4,813 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $824,370.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,686,201.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total value of $260,739.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,224,950.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,502 shares of company stock worth $5,256,651 over the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Zscaler from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Zscaler from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.97.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

