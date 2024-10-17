Truist Financial Corp Buys 2,460 Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECAT. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 839,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,718,000 after buying an additional 384,277 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 209.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 271,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 183,911 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the second quarter worth $131,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE ECAT opened at $17.54 on Thursday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.25.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.63%.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

