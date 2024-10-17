Truist Financial Corp Buys Shares of 39,783 DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 2.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,435 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DHT by 7.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC boosted its position in DHT by 7.3% during the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in DHT by 6.3% during the second quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,643 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in DHT by 2,494.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

DHT opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of -0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $11.40. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). DHT had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $103.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DHT shares. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of DHT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DHT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

