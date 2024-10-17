Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in New York Times were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in New York Times by 18.1% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,188,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,268 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its stake in New York Times by 25.0% during the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 6,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in New York Times during the first quarter worth approximately $42,434,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,912,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,131,000 after acquiring an additional 482,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,424,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,164,000 after acquiring an additional 438,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.71.

New York Times Trading Up 0.4 %

NYT opened at $55.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 1.03. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $56.49.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.82 million. New York Times had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

Insider Activity at New York Times

In other New York Times news, CFO William Bardeen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $109,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,786.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other New York Times news, CFO William Bardeen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $109,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,786.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 18,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $986,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,487,546.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Further Reading

