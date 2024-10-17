Truist Financial Corp Has $440,000 Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 386.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $48.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.70. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $48.75.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1598 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.