Truist Financial Corp Has $455,000 Stake in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Biotech ETF worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Hyman Charles D bought a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Performance

BBH opened at $177.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.01. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $142.51 and a 1 year high of $183.64.

About VanEck Biotech ETF

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

