Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $99.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.20 and its 200-day moving average is $94.64. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $101.03. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

