Truist Financial Corp Purchases 8,321 Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in Stevanato Group by 34.3% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 109.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 59.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of €29.25 ($31.79).

Stevanato Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:STVN opened at €18.35 ($19.95) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.57. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a twelve month low of €16.56 ($18.00) and a twelve month high of €34.97 ($38.01). The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is €19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is €21.39.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.10 ($0.11) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of €259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €254.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

