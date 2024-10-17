Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) by 75.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,084 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.15% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 13,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter valued at about $927,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of DAUG stock opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $310.08 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average of $37.88.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

