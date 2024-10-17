Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $100,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $106,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

Shares of VTWV opened at $150.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.96 and a fifty-two week high of $154.13. The company has a market capitalization of $837.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

