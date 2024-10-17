Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,532 Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 316.7% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 340.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II alerts:

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $22.68.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.1523 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.