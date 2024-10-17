Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,241 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 146,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 235.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 77,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 54,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 424,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,539,000 after acquiring an additional 31,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Price Performance

Shares of QGEN opened at $43.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $47.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

