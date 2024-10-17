Truist Financial Corp Sells 5,932 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,932 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 13,069,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $325,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,965 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 10,879,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $271,019,000 after purchasing an additional 402,329 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,506,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,105 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,266,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,995,000 after purchasing an additional 343,915 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,420,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $110,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,411 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

XRAY opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.88. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -74.42%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

