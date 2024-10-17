Truist Financial Corp Sells 8,256 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 41.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,256 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In other LKQ news, Director Andrew C. Clarke purchased 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $417,604.30. The trade was a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew C. Clarke purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The trade was a 200.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $500,870. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average is $42.61. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

