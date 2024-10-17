Truist Financial Corp Sells 9,780 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,780 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.14. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.78 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 5.70%. DoubleVerify’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.24.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $30,481.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,013.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,056 shares of company stock valued at $124,644. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

