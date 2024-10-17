Truist Financial Corp Takes $464,000 Position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF stock opened at $131.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.87. The company has a market cap of $731.99 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $90.92 and a 1-year high of $132.40.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

