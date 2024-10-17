Truist Financial Trims Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Target Price to $21.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

IART has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $19.80 on Monday. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $45.42. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $418.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.07 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 37.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,918,981 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $209,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,655 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at about $19,383,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 12.4% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,514,281 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $102,406,000 after acquiring an additional 388,710 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 64.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 855,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after acquiring an additional 335,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 540.6% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 397,474 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after acquiring an additional 335,424 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

