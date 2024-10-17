TUI (LON:TUI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

TUI AG (LON:TUI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 576.06 ($7.52) and traded as low as GBX 563.50 ($7.36). TUI shares last traded at GBX 563.50 ($7.36), with a volume of 265,195 shares changing hands.
TUI Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.36, a P/E/G ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 563.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 576.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.47.
TUI Company Profile
TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Royalton, Mora, RIU Hotels & Resorts, Robinson, TUI Blue, TUI Magic Life, Atlantica Hotels & Resorts, Grupotel, Iberotel, Akra Hotels, TUI Suneo, and AQI brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses.
