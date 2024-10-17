Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) PT Lowered to $62.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.22.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $60.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.66. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1,010.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,697,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,450,000 after buying an additional 128,274 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 18.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,489,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,508 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,439,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,894,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,247,000 after purchasing an additional 91,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,274,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,839,000 after purchasing an additional 398,404 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

