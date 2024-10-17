UBS Group Begins Coverage on Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

AGRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.50 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Adecoagro from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adecoagro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

AGRO stock opened at $11.22 on Monday. Adecoagro has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $411.42 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 16.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adecoagro

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 156,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 53,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 22,612 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its position in Adecoagro by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,526,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,654 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the first quarter worth $843,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 10.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,932,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,379,000 after purchasing an additional 561,352 shares during the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

