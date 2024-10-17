Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP) Trading 0.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Ultimate Products Plc (LON:ULTP – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 143.50 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.83). Approximately 38,081 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 103,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139 ($1.82).

ULTP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Ultimate Products in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.38) target price on shares of Ultimate Products in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 141.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 146.13. The stock has a market cap of £119.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,000.00 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, insider Simon Showman sold 45,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.79), for a total value of £62,636.40 ($81,792.11). In other news, insider Simon Showman sold 45,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.79), for a total value of £62,636.40 ($81,792.11). Also, insider Chris Dent acquired 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £2,492 ($3,254.11). 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ultimate Products Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom, Germany, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; cookware, kitchen electrical, and scale products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brands.

