Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Ultrapar Participações from $5.90 to $5.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.20.

Shares of Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Ultrapar Participações has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 22.9% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 89,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

