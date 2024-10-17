United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in shares of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,578 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of United Bancorp worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UBCP. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $293,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Bancorp by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in United Bancorp during the second quarter worth $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UBCP opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $73.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.41. United Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

United Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UBCP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.1775 dividend. This is a boost from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. United Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

United Bancorp Profile

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

