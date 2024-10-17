Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

UMGNF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Universal Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Universal Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Universal Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Universal Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Universal Music Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Music Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Universal Music Group Stock Performance

Universal Music Group Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS UMGNF opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. Universal Music Group has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $32.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.25.

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

