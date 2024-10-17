VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Position Trimmed by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 294.1% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

SMH stock opened at $247.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.10 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

