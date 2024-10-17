Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional reduced its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VHT opened at $281.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $282.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.84. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $289.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.