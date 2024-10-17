Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,361,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,741,000. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 320,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,447,000 after purchasing an additional 69,092 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 549.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 601,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,716,000 after purchasing an additional 53,817 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $209.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $145.94 and a 1-year high of $210.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.