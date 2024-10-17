Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock opened at $269.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $270.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.