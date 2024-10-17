Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) PT Raised to $130.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on VRT. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.44.

Vertiv Stock Up 3.9 %

VRT stock opened at $111.69 on Tuesday. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $34.60 and a 52 week high of $113.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.81.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 5.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 627.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 13,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 78.2% during the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

