Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) PT Lowered to $37.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VTLE. KeyCorp cut Vital Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $41.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Shares of NYSE:VTLE opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Vital Energy has a one year low of $25.94 and a one year high of $58.30. The firm has a market cap of $972.22 million, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 3.16.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $476.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.76 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vital Energy will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $285,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,306.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Kathryn Anne Hill sold 2,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $61,135.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,130.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $285,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,306.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,168 shares of company stock valued at $502,017 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTLE. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at about $64,690,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vital Energy by 800.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 541,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,263,000 after acquiring an additional 481,248 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vital Energy by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,723,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,227,000 after acquiring an additional 282,574 shares during the period. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,443,000. Finally, Webs Creek Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,619,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

