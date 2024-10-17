Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 72.34 ($0.94) and traded as high as GBX 76.10 ($0.99). Vodafone Group Public shares last traded at GBX 76.10 ($0.99), with a volume of 78,284,457 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 75.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,902.50, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 620,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90), for a total value of £428,405.82 ($559,422.59). Also, insider Van Boxmeer purchased 62,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £45,264.24 ($59,107.13). Insiders own 5.90% of the company's stock.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

See Also

