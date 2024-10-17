Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 26,321 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,321 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.26% of Varex Imaging worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 2,384.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the second quarter valued at $320,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the second quarter valued at $971,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 132.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 7.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $490.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $209.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Varex Imaging in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VREX

Insider Buying and Selling at Varex Imaging

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $32,302.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $32,302.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $3,445.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shubham Maheshwari purchased 10,000 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.82 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,601.66. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Varex Imaging

(Free Report)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.