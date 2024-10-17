Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 5,289 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.07% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 397,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after buying an additional 15,131 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 91.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 12,988 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,524,000 after buying an additional 24,513 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $35.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.86. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $33.27 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

