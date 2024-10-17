Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,503 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.14% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $1,730,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $492,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 188.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 380,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after buying an additional 248,751 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,330,728 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,479,000 after acquiring an additional 17,942 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $351,295.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,741.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $737,198.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,166.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $351,295.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,741.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $39.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.94. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.46.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 107.62% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $145.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

