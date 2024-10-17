Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CBOE opened at $210.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 108.48 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, August 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,328 shares in the company, valued at $879,579.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares in the company, valued at $879,579.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,690.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,261 shares of company stock worth $3,604,822. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $209.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $218.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.75.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

