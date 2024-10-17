Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,819 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 20,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 95,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 194.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 11,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Old National Bancorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old National Bancorp

In other news, insider Kendra L. Vanzo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,868.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kendra L. Vanzo sold 20,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,868.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $498,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,730,935.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average is $17.74.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $750.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.27%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

