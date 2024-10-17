Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.06% of MasterBrand worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in MasterBrand by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in MasterBrand by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MBC opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.49. MasterBrand, Inc. has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $19.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. MasterBrand had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $676.50 million during the quarter.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Young sold 4,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $76,995.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,266.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 17,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $280,544.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,044. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Young sold 4,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $76,995.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,266.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,806 shares of company stock worth $365,567. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

