Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.07% of Ziff Davis worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ziff Davis by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 6.4% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZD. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

NASDAQ:ZD opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $70.90.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.44 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

