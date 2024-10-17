Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.70 Million Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,515 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of G. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,768,000 after buying an additional 47,754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,172,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $565,845,000 after purchasing an additional 218,526 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 241,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 39,592 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 122,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 28,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Genpact from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $39.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $39.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average of $34.60.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

