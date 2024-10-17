Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,357 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.19% of Unitil worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Unitil in the first quarter worth $2,346,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Unitil during the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unitil in the second quarter valued at about $357,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Unitil in the first quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Unitil by 145.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UTL opened at $60.61 on Thursday. Unitil Co. has a one year low of $44.71 and a one year high of $63.52. The company has a market cap of $980.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.19.

Unitil Announces Dividend

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

Unitil Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

